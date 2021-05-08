Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Sarah Kabu, the Managing Director of Bonfire Adventures, has defended her husband after word got out that he is a notorious skirt chaser who preys on slay queens and chews their goodies in rented apartments.

Sarah defended her husband when one of her Instagram followers sought to find out whether the rumours that had surfaced online labeling Simon as a serial womanizer were true.

“Is it true that Simon Kabu has cheated on you?” the follower asked and in response, Sarah bragged she has the best husband in the world although many women, especially slay queens, try to hit on him.

“Never ever, I have the best husband in the whole world.

“Most haters here have tried sliding into his DM and failed,” she said.

Sarah also denied that she preys on young boys (Ben 10s) on Tinder.

However, she admitted that young lazy boys slid into her DM hoping to woo her.

Was that Sarah Kabu on Tinder?” a fan asked and she responded saying,

“Never ever, but if you want to Ben 10 me, you don’t need to look for me on Tinder.

“Unfortunately, many boys have tried to slide into my DM and failed. I love my hubby to the moon and back,”

