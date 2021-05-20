Thursday, May 20, 2021 – City lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu, has defended her celebrity baby daddy, Samidoh, against claims that he is a deadbeat father.

The single mother of two revealed that Samidoh is taking full parental responsibility while responding to a fan during a live session on her Facebook page.

“Aki hii story yako na Samidoh inakuaffect sana, it’s obvious you are going through a crisis,” the fan wrote and she responded saying, “Because you are assuming he is a deadbeat dad. Sorry, he is not, sorry to disappoint you.

Nyamu and Samidoh welcomed their son 7 months ago.

The clout chasing lawyer caused a lot of drama after she gave birth to Samidoh’s son.

At some point, she went on a ranting spree and released private videos that she had taken with the Mugithi singer in her house and posted them online to embarrass him.

They later ironed out their differences and currently, they are co-parenting.

