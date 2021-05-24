Monday, 24 May 2021 – Skirt-chasing Mugithi singer, Samidoh, has been put on the spot after a photo of him misbehaving with an average slay queen went viral.

In the photo that has caused a massive commotion on social media, the popular Mugithi singer is seen dry humping the lady like a bull on heat.

While it’s not clear who leaked the photo, Samidoh has of late been proving to be a very notorious womanizer.

Despite his soft voice and calm personality, the 31-year-old singer is said to be a dangerous skirt-chaser.

He particularly has a taste for post-wall women, especially single mothers.

The damaging photo has leaked barely 2 days after he threw a surprise birthday party for his wife Edday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST