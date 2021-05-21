Friday, May 21, 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has highlighted the plight of Priscilla Kaluki Mwendwa, a 19-year-old homeless lady who sleeps in the cold at Uhuru Park.

Priscilla left her home in Makueni County when her parents died after her relatives started mistreating her.

She later enrolled in college for a nursing course.

However, she dropped out due to lack of fees and life has taken a toll on her.

She is currently nursing injuries after a man attempted to ‘abuse’ her at Uhuru Park at night.

Read this sad story.

The Kenyan DAILY POST