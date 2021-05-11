Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Wa Chege, has said lawmakers will start a process of impeaching Deputy President William Ruto, once the Senate passes the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill today.

Addressing the press in Murang’a County on Monday, Sabina, who is among MPs opposed to Ruto’s presidency in 2022, said she has confidence the Senate will approve the BBI to give MPs ample time to impeach the second in command.

“Let me alert the Tangatanga Boss, Dr. William Samoei Ruto. Today the Senators are going to vote YES for BBI because that is assured. Immediately after the BBI process, we are going to impeach him from the position.”

“Because from the beginning that was our plan, but because of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sympathy, we actually decided to slow down the impeachment Bill.

“But the process is still on the paper, just waiting for the referee to blow the whistle.” Sabina Chege stated.

Sabina also praised Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri for seeing the light and voting yes for BBI when it was brought on the floor of the National Assembly last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST