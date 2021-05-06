Thursday, 06 May 2021 – Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali, has won a defamatory case against The Star newspaper.

The vocal MP sued the local daily two years ago after a reporter linked him to the embezzlement of Ksh 25 million through the irregular award of bursaries in a story headlined, “Mohammed Ali caught up in CDF bursary scam as he fires three”.

He moved to court and demanded compensation, arguing the story had defamed his character since he was not aware of the scam.

He further argued that he had not been arrested or summoned by any authority, including EACC, over the scandal.

Magistrate SG Gitonga, in his ruling, stated that The Star had defamed the Legislator and awarded him Ksh 1 Million.

“It was his evidence that he gave out the CDF bursary and he does not hire and fire government employee(s).

“That he is not a signatory of any account in the CDF and is only a patron. “That no one from the Star group called him for any clarification,” the magistrate ruled.

While reacting to the good news, Mohammed Ali said, “I have been awarded Ksh1 million over a publication that was carried by The Star in which the newspaper alleged that I had been caught in the embezzlement of CDF funds.

“The story was found to have been defamatory. For the young upcoming Journalist deal with the facts like we did,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.