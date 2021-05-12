Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – The Senate, on Tuesday, voted to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020, popularly known as the BBI Bill, to the utter surprise of Deputy President William Ruto, who was banking on his alleged numbers in the Senate to flip the bill.

Out of the votes, 51 senators voted for the bill, 12 voted no while 1 abstained.

The bill will now proceed to the referendum process where Kenyans will get a chance to either vote yes or no if the High Court allows IEBC to proceed.

Here is how individual senators voted

Senators who abstained.

Mary Seneta.

Senators who voted YES.

Christine Gona, Abdulkadir Haji, Farhiya Haji, Abshiro Halake, Fatuma Dullo, Issa Juma, Mercy Chebeni, Hargura Godana, Gertrude Musuruve, Moses Kajwang.

Margaret Kamar, Sylvia Kasanga, George Khaniri, Charles Kibiru, Amos Wako, Enoch Wambua, Moses Wetangula, Agnes Zani, Ali Abdullahi, Petronilla Were.

Gideon Moi, Naomi Waqo, Sam Ongeri , James Orengo, Fred Outa, Judith Pareno, Samuel Poghisio, Victor Prengei, Johnson Sakaja.

Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Kimani Wamatangi, Ephraim Maina, Ndwiga Njeru, Stewart Madzayo, Mahamud Mohamed, Beatrice Kwamboka.

Cleophas Malala, Naomi Shiyonga, Michael Mbito, Ochillo Ayacko, Alice Milgo, Okong’o Mogeni, Philip Mpaayei, Beth Mugo, Agnes Kavindu, Paul Githiomi, Johnes Mwaruma.

Mwinyihaji Faki, Nderitu Kinyua, Rose Nyamunga, Ledama Olekina,

Senators who voted NO.

Samson Cherargei, Aaron Cheruiyot, Falhada Iman, Irungu Kang’ata, Milicent Omanga, Lelegwe Ltumbesi , Susan Kihika, Christopher Langat, Linturi Mithika, Kindiki Kithure, Imana Malachi, Kipchumba Murkomen.

