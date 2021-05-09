Sunday, May 9, 2021 – A section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have differed on opinions regarding the alleged betrayal of some of the Tanga Tanga MPs who voted in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro alleged that a scheme was hatched to woo the MPs in order to vote for the bill – a plot to divide the Ruto camp.

“As you may have heard, I called those people making noise, traitors, cowards, and sellouts. The reason for this is because I didn’t know an MP would be bribed with Ksh100,000 to vote in this way or the other.

“There was no better way to describe the sycophants other than calling them out and saying it as it is,” Nyoro stated.

However, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, stated that there was no betrayal in the Ruto camp.

“I want to disagree that there was any betrayal, you cannot betray a cause that does not exist.

From our corner, we had no position, we talked, discussed, and said everybody should be free to vote either way depending on how you feel, how your conscience is, and consulting the people you represent, so there was no betrayal and the real contest is coming,” Gachagua noted.

A section of Ruto’s allied MPs surprised the National Assembly on Thursday, May 6 when they voted in support of the BBI Bill, among them Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, nominated MP David Sankok, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, and Njoro MP Charity Kathambi.

Ngunjiri, however, in his defense, stated that the BBI advocated for the bottom-up approach instituted by the Ruto camp.

