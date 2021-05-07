Friday, May 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will need more than just mere promises to convince the Kikuyu Nation to support his 2022 presidential bid.

In a statement, a section of Mt. Kenya leaders criticised Deputy President William Ruto for launching several projects, which later stalled.

Led by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, the Mt. Kenya leaders accused the DP of ‘hijacking’ government projects for ‘personal gain.

Wa Iria dismissed the recent economic pact agreed by Ruto with a section of Central Kenya MPs, saying they had not consulted wananchi.

“We cannot have leaders already in power promising our people better lives in future, yet they are doing nothing to improve their lives.”

“They should tell residents what happened to the numerous projects he (Ruto) purported to commission across the region but which do not exist on the ground before telling us about an economic blueprint,” Wa Iria stated.

