Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat after a lengthy battle with the Jubilee party.

In a gazette notice, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka declared the seat previously occupied by Mwaura vacant.

“It is notified for the information of the public that pursuant to Article103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May 2021,” the notice read.

In late March, the High Court in Nairobi temporarily stopped Mr. Mwaura’s expulsion after he moved to court to challenge the ouster which was pegged on grounds of disciplinary violations.

The Jubilee party was named as the 1st respondent while the Registrar of Political Parties was named as the 2nd respondent.

Isaac Mwaura was expelled from the Jubilee Party on February 8 this year due to his close association with Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA Party.

Other Senators expelled from Jubilee on February 8 over their dalliance with Ruto include Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Omanga Millicent, Prengei Victor, Iman Dekow and Gona Christine Zawadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST