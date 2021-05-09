Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest daughter, June, is engaged to a well-educated Nigerian man, who has accomplished a lot despite being in his 30’s.

June’s fiancé and soon-to-be husband, Alexander Ezenagu, is an assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

He is an international tax expert, who specializes in international tax law, transfer pricing, tax planning, investment advisory, and commercial law advisory and practice.

He obtained his Ph.D. in international tax law from McGill University in Canada.

Ezenagu is also a graduate of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom where he obtained a master’s in Commercial Law.

He also holds Law degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and has been admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

It’s not yet clear how the two met.

Last year, Ruto challenged his daughter to get married since time was running out during the dowry ceremony of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

See photos of Ezenagu.

