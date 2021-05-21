Friday, May 21, 2021 – Nyali MP Mohammed Ali (Moha Jicho Pevu) has surprised everyone after he paid school fees for all students at Mohamed Ali Girls Secondary School in Mla Leo.

Ali presented a cheque worth Ksh492,000 for all the 123 students in the school on Friday, causing anxiety among his fellow MPs.

“As promised, earlier today I paid a visit at Mohamed Ali Girls Secondary School in Mla Leo and presented a cheque of Ksh 492,000 school fees for the entire 123 students. Elimu ndio Nguzo,” the MP highlighted in a statement.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are still celebrating their victory in the just concluded by-elections.

The school opened its doors on January 13, 2020, becoming the first girls’ school in Nyali Constituency since Independence.

“When I came to power in 2017, I found only one school in the entire of Nyali.

“So I promised the parents that I will pay school fees for every school that I built,” he stated.

“From 2018 to date, school fees has been catered for and we have not had any problem of children being sent home for fees,” he added.

At the time of the launch, Ali had faced criticism for naming the school after himself.

But in response, Ali noted that the decision to name the school was reached by the public and not him.

“Bata hata umlishe kokoto bado atahara.”

” There is something we call public participation!” he said.

