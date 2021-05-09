Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is considering three proposals from his economic advisor, David Ndii, which will form part of his bottom-up economic revival and 2022 manifesto.

This was revealed by Ndii himself who disclosed further details of his Maasai Mara retreat with Ruto and Mt Kenya politicians.

Freebies were part of the economist’s presentation to Ruto with Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata adding that the enticements would be used as the driving force in their 2022 succession plan.

“I proposed three issues to be added to the blueprint – free healthcare, deregulation of the economy to spur growth, and free lunch to school children,” Ndii revealed.

However, he did not divulge how Ruto would accomplish the tasks and the budget that would be set aside to cover the freebies.

This comes even as it emerged that the Class One laptop project which failed spectacularly under the Jubilee administration which Ruto is a part of was the work of the DP.

According to Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, the laptop agenda was Ruto’s brainchild, adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta spent his own money to cover the DP’s mess.

Questions will be raised on how Ruto will offer free lunch to school children, especially after the Jubilee government failed to provide free laptops to students as promised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST