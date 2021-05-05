Wednesday May 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto continued charming the clergy after he gifted a Kajiado based reverend a brand new Toyota Prado yesterday.

Taking to social media, the DP affirmed that the gesture towards Reverend Daniel Lotuno was to enhance his ministry.

“Handed over a vehicle to Rev. Daniel Lotuno of AIC Ilmasin, Kiserian, Kajiado County. Blessed to have joined the church in acquiring a tool for evangelization,” Ruto stated.

According to reports, the black Toyota Prado ranges from Ksh 4 million-Ksh 7 million market price.

The DP had held a meeting with the reverend and his team at his Karen home.

Initially, Ruto had met with a section of leaders from Mt. Kenya as they discussed on contentious issues regarding the political interests of the region come 2022.

The leaders noted their interests to the DP, who in turn stated his economic agenda and reforms for the region.

The news comes as the DP was not present at State House, Nairobi during the reception of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST