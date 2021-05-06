Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is now regretting upsetting President Uhuru Kenyatta, a move that saw him fired as Senate Majority Whip.

Speaking yesterday, Kang’ata stated that he is yet to come to terms with the loss of Ksh500,000 as part of the salary that he earned as the Senate Majority Whip.

Kang’ata, who was ousted from his special position in the Senate in February 2021, also lost the privileges of being driven in a government-issued car and many bodyguards.

“I lost my many bodyguards, allowances totaling Ksh 500,000 per month, and a GK vehicle. Even me [sic] I am yet to understand.

“I think Tanga Tanga has some magic,” he posted on his Twitter.

Kang’ata was responding to claims that he had become Gatundu MP Moses Kuria’s personal assistant since joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

The privileges and allowances Kang’ata enjoyed were bestowed on Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, who replaced him as Senate Majority Whip.

