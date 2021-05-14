Friday, May 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took a victory lap yesterday after High Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

In his celebration, Ruto penned down a concealed message thanking God for his love to Kenyans.

Taking to his Twitter account, the DP suggested that God had saved Kenya from the BBI Bill through the courts following its flop at the High court declaring it all illegal.

He indirectly laughed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for engaging in illegality from day one, saying they deserved to be stopped.

“There is God in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably. May God’s name be praised forever,” he tweeted.

The five-judge bench declared the whole process illegal, arguing that the President cannot initiate a popular initiative.

In its ruling, the High Court stated that the BBI task force was a presidential task force and not the people’s task force, adding that the BBI steering committee is an unconstitutional body.

“It is our finding that popular initiative is a power reserved for Winnik neither the president or any other state organ can utilize article 257 to amend the constitution.

“President cannot purport to directly initiate a constitutional amendment.”

“He isn’t part of Parliament.”

“He has no power under the Constitution to initiate changes under the Constitution since Parliament is the only state organ that can consider the effecting of constitutional changes.”

“The president is not permitted to amend the constitution using popular initiative,” stated the judges.

On the IEBC front, the Court noted that the electoral body currently lacks the quorum to see through a constitutional amendment process via a majority initiative.

Ruto has opposed BBI from day one and has moved around the country campaigning against it.

