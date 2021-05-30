Sunday, May 30, 2021 – The growing internal wrangles within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) mean nothing to Deputy President William Ruto.

This was revealed by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, who downplayed ongoing internal feuds within the ‘hustlers’ movement’, saying it is nothing to worry about.

The feud pits the mainstream UDA against Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria-led Peoples Empowerment Party (PEP).

Speaking in Nakuru, Maina dismissed the infighting as ‘friendly fire’, saying the movement headed by Deputy President William Ruto allows members to differ on opinion.

She noted that the feuds are healthy for any democratic outfit like UDA and warned ‘hyenas’ banking on the disintegration of Ruto’s party that they will be in for a rude shock.

“These (feuds) are bound to happen since UDA and other like-minded parties are attractive and one of the best political outfits being built today,” she said on the sidelines of a leadership and aspirants meeting.

It is understood that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among those looking to benefit from the wrangles in Ruto’s UDA.

