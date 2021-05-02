Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from Mt. Kenya are now accusing Deputy President William Ruto of misleading Kenyans over his plans to revive the economy of the country.

This is after Ruto went for a three-day retreat at the Maasai Mara game reserve with economist David Ndii and a section of his allies from the Mount Kenya region to discuss how to salvage the dying economy and the 2022 succession politics.

From their meeting, Ndii was expected to present a detailed analysis of the country’s economic recovery plan.

But Kieleweke members will not hear any of it.

Led by Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega, the Kieleweke faction told off Ruto and his allies from misleading Kenyans about their plans to revive the economy of the country.

According to Kega, Uhuru is still the Mount Kenya kingpin and the only leader fit to revive the economy of the country as the president.

“There can never be another person able to negotiate for Mt Kenya unless it is the President or his appointee. All the others are misguided or are chasing after selfish interests.”

“They have already declared support for Ruto and now they are pinning him with demands. Very interesting,” Kega stated.

Ruto had also met former CBK Governor Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u at his home in Karen, Nairobi County, who pledged to help him develop the new economic model through the African Economic Research Consortium.

The Kenyan DAILY POST