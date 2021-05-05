Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has finally decided to cut all links with Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

This was revealed by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, who detailed the National Management Committee (NMC) decision on cutting links with UDA after two-day consecutive meetings to chart the way forward for Jubilee.

According to Murathe, NMC resolved to kick out UDA but would also refrain from political battles with their sister party.

He argued that UDA was a distractor towards the 2022 General Elections and their tactics were aligned towards distorting Jubilee’s agenda.

“UDA is no longer a coalition partner.”

“There is no need for more conversations on that issue.”

“We won’t engage in battles with UDA as long as they don’t flout the Jubilee code of conduct through insubordination and abusing leadership.”

“It’s up to UDA to decide whether they want to continue with their party, which may force us all to proceed to by-elections. But remember, this is unnecessary. Let us both focus on growing our parties,” Murathe declared.

The decision by Jubilee was based on the claim that UDA officials, who were part of the joint committee that formed the Jubilee coalition agreement, had changed when UDA was renamed from the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).

Murathe was adamant that Jubilee would expel all UDA-aligned politicians if they ceased to remit their monthly subscription.

