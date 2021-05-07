Friday, May 7, 2021 – The National Assembly yesterday passed the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 after MPs extensively debated on the document for the better part of the day.

The motion passed by a simple majority as required for a constitutional amendment bill introduced by a popular initiative.

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi announced that 235 MPs voted yes while 83 voted no and two abstained.

The total number of votes cast was 320.

If the bill passes in the Senate too, it will be submitted to the IEBC which will craft a question and organise the referendum.

Kenyans will then go to a plebiscite to either vote yes or no. If they vote yes, then the constitution will have been amended.

Earlier, a section of senators pushed for an amendment of the document to realign it with the constitution.

The debate on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will take place on May 11 2021 at 10 am when the Senate officially breaks from their recess.

The Kenyan DAILY POST