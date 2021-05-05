Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, has distanced himself from Deputy President William Ruto, saying he cannot work with an ‘economic saboteur’.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday, May 4th, Ndung’u, who is currently the Executive Director of Africa Economic Research Consortium (AERC), admitted that his organisation works with different people across the world but cannot work with ‘economic saboteurs’ like Ruto.

“Public engagement with persons perceived to be economic saboteurs, should not be deemed as a subscription to political and economic ideologies.

“AERC is a public non-profit making organisation devoted to the advancement of economic policy, research and training in Sub Saharan Africa,” part of the statement read.

Ndung’u’s statement comes a week after he met with the DP Ruto at his Karen home where he is said to have approved Ruto’s ‘Bottom-Up economic model’.

He was also said to be among Kibaki era economists who were helping the DP craft an economic model ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST