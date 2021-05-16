Sunday, May 16, 2021 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has launched an attack on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials alleging preferential treatment within the political outfit.

Ngunjiri pointed out that a section of the officials moved around alleging that they have Deputy President William Ruto’s blessings to conduct affairs of the party.

“We are aware of agents of disunity moving around hoodwinking people that they have the blessings of the Deputy President to control affairs of UDA in counties.”

“They have positioned people to take up positions as interim officials,” Ngunjiri stated.

His complaints come just days after he voted in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill that had been opposed by Ruto and his allies, a move that placed him on the DP’s suspicion list.

But despite suspicion from Ruto’s associates, Ngunjiri has insisted that his allegiance still lies with the DP and is keen to build UDA.

The vocal politician’s sentiments were echoed by Uasin Gishu UDA coordinator Paul Kiprop, who stated that some officials sought to hijack the party’s leadership at the grassroots level.

UDA is currently rallying Kenyans to register as party members in readiness for the 2022 General Election.

