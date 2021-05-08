Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) vote in Parliament on Thursday.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto lauded the National Assembly following the voting exercise, saying it was within the confines of democracy.

Despite his reservations on the bill, the DP said the outcome ought to be respected, stating the electorate would also have the chance to decide on it.

“Being a democracy, the National Assembly voted on the Constitution amendment Bill, and so will the Senate.”

“When the people’s turn comes, they too will vote, and we will march on,” he said

He added that regardless of the varied opinions, the outcome in all phases should be accepted as the diverse views bring the nation together.

“We should respect everyone’s decision and accept democratic outcomes; all views make us stronger together,” said the DP.

A total of 235 MPs voted to pass the BBI Bill against 83 who rejected the bill. 2 MPs abstained.

