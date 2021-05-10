Monday, May 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has caught former Prime Minister Raila Odinga off-guard after he invaded his political bedroom of Nyanza.

Last week, Ruto opened United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party office in Nyanza as he stepped up efforts to infiltrate Raila’s turf ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.

UDA is planning an onslaught on Kisumu, Migori, and Kisii voting blocs where the Raila-led ODM party enjoys huge support.

Ruto’s supporters in Nyanza are now preparing for the DP’s visit to Kisumu once restrictions on political activities are lifted with a team of coordinators and mobilizers already put in place.

Raila has always effortlessly rallied Luo Nyanza to back his bid and political decisions even though there are a few disgruntled voices, mainly former allies.

“It is important to note that the Luo Nation generally is going through a political transition as hustler nation politics has infiltrated the community,” said Odenyo, one of Ruto’s supporters in Kisumu.

Recent talks of a possible alliance between Raila and Ruto could help the bid to market UDA in the former’s backyard.

But Raila’s party is unfazed. Kisumu ODM chair Ayiecho Olweny said UDA will not have an impact.

“They have a right to look for support. However, their move will not affect the strength of ODM, and we will continue to dominate the region,” said Prof Ayiecho.

He said that even in past polls, Ruto made attempts through his United Republican Party (URP) to infiltrate Nyanza but failed.

