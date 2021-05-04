Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – A middle-aged man has set standards after he proposed to his girlfriend in style and made her feel like a queen.

The Ugandan man identified as Sams Kaggwa blocked traffic along the busy Entebbe Road and went down on his knees armed with a ring before he asked his pretty girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

The lady eventually said yes while shedding tears of joy and holding her mouth in surprise.

The romantic man also couldn’t hide his joy after his beautiful girlfriend agreed to become his wife.

See photos.

