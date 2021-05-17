Monday, May 17, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Peter Manyuru, who is the chairman of Nairobi Aviation College, reportedly uses his influence to lure students to bed.
According to a former lecturer at the college who sought anonymity, Manyuru has impregnated several students and abandoned them.
However, one of the students called Dorothy was lucky after he married her as a second wife when she fell pregnant.
Manyuru has another wife who was working at his college as a secretary.
Dorothy got married to Pastor Manyuru last year.
See her photos.
