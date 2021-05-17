Monday, May 17, 2021 – Kiambu-based journalists were attacked in the Kabete constituency by a landlord and his family after their five-storey apartment that was under construction collapsed.

The incident left one part of the building hanging thus endangering the lives of the landlord’s neighbours.

The journalists, who were on assignment filming the whole ordeal, were approached by the family members who lashed out at them.

They sought the journalists to leave the premises and tried to grab part of the equipment but the scribes got into a scuffle with them.

The family proceeded to land heavy blows on the journalists who tried to scamper for safety.

Fortunately, police officers rushed in to calm the situation.

“Why are they attacking us?” one journalist could be heard asking.

Journalists have been at the receiving end of attacks in the recent past while carrying out their assignments.

