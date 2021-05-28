Friday, May 28, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media crusader, Robert Alai, is currently cursing the day he was born after he was humiliated badly on social media by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli.

The outspoken blogger started the journey to his humiliation on Friday when he sent a tweet claiming that naming a road in Kileleshwa after Francis Atwoli is an utter insult to Kenyans and more so workers under him.

Filled with rage, the rambunctious COTU boss replied to the blogger by exposing him to the public.

Atwoli, in a tweet, said that he knows Robert Alai even more than he knows himself and that he will go down as he remains in the public domain.

He also said the only achievement Alai has had was only to gain followers on Twitter and receive money through extorting leaders and citizens.

“I know you better than you actually know yourself, and I won’t give in to what you want.

“In fact, I will see you go down but never will you see me go down. And by the way, what have you done in this life other than gaining followers on Twitter and surviving on extortionism?,” Atwoli wrote on his Twitter page.

