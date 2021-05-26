Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has claimed that the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya spokesman will soon end Deputy President William Ruto’s dominance in the vote-rich region.

Currently, Ruto has a cult following in a region that was once dominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Saturday, Muturi was enthroned as Mt Kenya kingpin at a ceremony held at Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga shrine in Kiharu constituency, Muranga county.

Following his coronation, Alai, who wrote on his Facebook page, said this is a game-changer and will end Ruto’s dominance in Mt Kenya.

“The biggest threat to Ruto’s hold on Central Kenya seems to be the coronation of JB Muturi and negotiator-in-Chief.

“TangaTanga camp is nudged seriously,” Alai said.

Alai made the claims hours after an opinion poll indicated that Muturi enjoys only 0.5 percent support in the Mt Kenya region.

According to the poll carried out by Statistics Kenya, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is the man to beat when it comes to popularity in Mt Kenya with 33 percent support, followed closely by President Uhuru Kenyatta with 29 percent.

