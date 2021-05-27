Date posted: 20th May 2021

Position: Experienced Rider

A reputable Company in Nairobi is hiring for an experienced rider.

Qualifications

The preferred candidate should be reliable, trustworthy and time conscious.

Completed O-level.

At-least 2 years’ experience in the same capacity.

Motor cycle valid license.

Excellent customer service skills.

Know Nairobi well and it’s environs.

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or last gross pay on subject line (Experienced Rider-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.