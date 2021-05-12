Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Flamboyant Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has broken her silence after she was named the 15th richest musician in Africa.

According to the rich list purportedly curated by Forbes Africa, the mother of five is the only Kenyan to make the cut with an estimated net worth of $10 million (Ksh 1 billion)

While questions linger over the authenticity and accuracy of the figures quoted, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers has used the report to blast her Kenyan haters.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself rocking a two-piece bikini and wrote:

“Kenya mtajitetea mkiwa upande gani. 40 looks like this 🤣🤣

The richest Artist in Africa ,hawajasema female , wamesema richest Artist omesikia hiyo?

KENYANs will not agree 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they will say even bilgates is rich na hasemi ! wewe ulijuaje?

Watasema nimelipa Forbes. 🤣🤣Any way, I am not Kenyan, they deported me long time ago.

They exchanged me with several artists they admire.

They even gave me out together with my children and my dogs .🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

SHIDA ni AKOTHEE tuu ndio ako available

Watado 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

💪YOUNG ,RICH, POPULAR , SEXY AND FAMOUS💋”

Senegalese singer, Songwriter, Actor, Businessman, and Politician, Youssou N’dour is ranked the richest musician in Africa with a Net Worth of $145 Million followed by his American-based compatriot, Akon, with an estimated Net worth of $80 Million.

See the list that has gone viral on social media below.

