Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has sent a strong message to her colleagues that they should all endeavor to protect the independence of the Judiciary and resist any invitation to rule on any case based on bias or ill-will.

Speaking yesterday when she took over the reins of power, Koome reminded judges how former CJ Willy Mutunga said the Judiciary was under capture by agencies within the government, private sector, and civil society.

She acknowledged that this was an active threat to the independence of the Judiciary.

However, she noted that every judge, every judicial officer, decline any invitation to rule on any case based on bias or ill-will.

“Brother and sister judges and judicial officers, let us stick to the rule of law, let us do that which the Constitution, the law and our oath of office tells us to do.”

“It tells us not to decide cases based on the direction of any party or authority,” she said.

Koome also reiterated the words of President Uhuru Kenyatta during her swearing-in, where he reminded her of the importance of impartiality, independence, fairness, and power to protect the Constitution and to render service with integrity and competency.

“These words should never depart from our hearts and the power to exercise that authority is donated to us by the people of Kenya.”

“We should strive to be fair and expeditious in our work. We are servants of the people.”

“This continues to be an active threat to the independence of the Judiciary…the oath of office that l took to qualify to assume the office of the Chief Justice is not different from that which was taken by all of us, judges, magistrates, kadhis and members of the tribunals,” she said.

