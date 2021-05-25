Closing date: June 28, 2021

Laterite is looking for an experienced researcher to lead projects (from design to implementation) in our growing gender / nutrition portfolio.

Laterite is a data, research, and technical advisory firm specialized in development research and evaluations. We work with universities, global think tanks, international NGOs, multilateral donor organizations, and government ministries and agencies. Our clients include, for example, the World Bank, USAID, TechnoServe, Promundo, the Mastercard Foundation, and several UN agencies. For more information: https://www.laterite.com/

As a Research Associate, based out of any of our offices (remote work is a possibility we are willing to consider), you will:

Provide technical advice on the design of decision-focused research projects focusing on gender and/or nutrition sensitive agriculture programs in four African countries (Ethiopia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Tanzania)

Draw on your expertise to ensure our research work addresses under-explored questions relating to gender and nutrition in agriculture and employs cutting edge methodologies/research instruments

Take a leadership role in the full cycle delivery of one or two research projects across project countries coordinating with the project team; external consultants; ensuring implementation according to protocols; managing to the budget and timelines; and communicating with clients.

Play a hands-on role in all steps of the research process: designing the technical approach; developing protocols, research instruments, and sampling strategies; monitoring data quality; conducting quantitative and qualitative analysis; writing reports; and presenting to clients.

Profile

Our ideal candidate is passionate about social and economic research in East Africa, with a special interest in gender or nutrition in agriculture. Our requirements are:

A master’s degree in Economics, Statistics, Public Health, Public Policy, Nutrition, Gender or a related field.

At least three years of professional experience in research (whether in a project, program or academic setting) with a focus on Gender or Nutrition

Experience conducting research with leading gender and/or nutrition methodologies (e.g., WEIA, pro-WEAI, time use studies, gender analyses, food environment analyses, surveys with dietary diversity measures, surveys looking at household decision-making)

Strong analytical skills, experience working with quantitative data, and proficiency in Stata

Experience communicating with external stakeholders or in a client-facing role.

Solid project management skills and experience coordinating projects with multiple components or teams.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

More information

A full job description is available on the Laterite Careers Website: Research Associate – Gender / Nutrition

How to Apply

We invite you to submit your CV and complete our application form, with a couple of questions about your motivation and past experience. At the end of this application, you will be sent a link to a 30-minute quantitative assessment. The assessment must be completed within one week of submitting your application.

We will contact successful applicants to discuss next steps.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply ASAP.