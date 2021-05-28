Research Assistant-Laboratory Technologist , Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology – (210000RI)

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Entity: Medical College

Location: Kenya

Introduction

Chartered in 1983, Aga Khan University (AKU, http://www.aku.edu) is a private, autonomous and self-governing international university, with 13 teaching sites in 6 countries over three continents. An integral part of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org), AKU provides higher education in multiple health science and social science disciplines, carries out research pertinent primarily to low- and middle-income countries and operates 7 hospitals (soon 8) and over 325 outreach clinics, all at international standards. It has almost 2,500 students and 14,000 staff. The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As a leading international institution dedicated to excellence and change, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access.

The Medical College has 4-year Master of Medicine degrees in anaesthesia, family medicine, medicine, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, pathology, radiology, and surgery.

Currently the University offers fellowship programmes in the following specialties: Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Neonatology and Paediatric Neurology.

Job Summary

This position is required to contribute to collection, handling and processing of biological samples for the research study, “Pregnancy Care Integrating Translational Science Everywhere (PRECISE)” and related studies.

The Research Assistant – Laboratory Technologist will be required to support the study’s activities at the health facility. Roles will include sample collection, sample transport, sample analysis, sample processing and sample storage and related documentation for these processes.

He / She will report to the Study Laboratory Specialist and to the Study Coordinator.

He / She will be required to comply with stipulated guidelines on all study activities. He/She will be required to be sensitive and considerate throughout the encounter with participants, their families and other health facility staff. He / She will be the face of the study to the community and the larger health facility team and will be required to communicate to families and community members as appropriate and at all times to display a professional attitude.

The position is based at public health facilities in Kaloleni and Rabai subcounties in Kilifi county. The role will include some local travel within the study area – between health facilities and to communities. The role will require shift work including nights, weekends and public holidays.

The Lab Technologists should have and maintain an active laboratory practice licenses in Kenya and will be required to contribute to routine laboratory work at the respective health care facilities.

Responsibilities

Responsible for Collection, transport, processing, analysis of biological samples for research participants for PRECISE study and related studies

Under guidance from the laboratory specialist, contribute to quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement in the study laboratory and other clinical areas relevant to sample handling

Responsible for Data entry for all activities related to sample handling into relevant study database and health facility registers

Create daily and monthly summary reports for activities as guided by the study coordinator.

Communicate to families and community members about the study, as appropriate and as guided by the lab specialist and study coordinator

Attend training sessions as required and obtain relevant competency in data collection and informed consent and other skills essential for delivery of his/her role.

Regularly report any relevant events that affect the study to the lab specialist

Conduct all study activities in adherence to provided guidelines and protocols and with utmost confidentiality and ethical practice

Handle study equipment and consumables with care and ensure safe storage

Alongside health facility staff and as guided by the study laboratory specialist, contribute to routine sample handling processes at the health facility

Any other responsibility as allocated by the study lab specialist and study coordinator. This may include activities in the community and activities in other studies within the Centre of Excellence Women and Child Health.

This role is based primarily at the health facilities but may include roles in the community. The role includes shift work including nights, weekends and public holidays.

Qualifications

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences or equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB)

Registration certificate and Valid practicing license from KMLTTB

Computer literacy with competence in Microsoft Office applications

At least 1year experience at a busy laboratory

Experience in public health facility settings

Experience in data entry and reporting using HMIS systems or study specific research databases or other electronic data collection systems within laboratory settings

Attentive to detail and quality

Ability to work independently/ with minimum supervision and within stipulated deadlines and schedules

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

A team player and able to work in a multicultural environment

Willing to work long hours. This may include nights, weekends and/or public holidays.

Able to maintain confidentiality

Courteous and respectful

How to Apply

