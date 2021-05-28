Friday, 28 May 2021 – Mirfat Musa became famous through a popular dating show dubbed Tujuane which used to air on KTN.

Kenyans were astounded by the diva character that she exhibited on the dating show.

She would bully young men who appeared on the defunct dating show and brag that she only hangs out with men who have deep pockets.

Mirfat is on the record saying on the show that she is allergic to broke men.

Back then, she had the looks and a body to die for and had all the reasons to diss broke men.

However, a lot has changed after she disappeared from the limelight.

Besides being rendered a single mother, she has added too much weight.

She has also turned into a motivational speaker if her latest post on Instagram is anything to go by.

Check out her latest photos.

This is when she was the hottest thing in town, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jeff Koinange.

