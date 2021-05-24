Monday, May 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced the resumption of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the High Court just paused it but never stopped it.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Kondele and Kisumu’s main bus park, Raila told his jubilant supporters that BBI reggae is back and that it is unstoppable.

Raila, who was accompanied by Kisumu County leaders led by governor Anyang Nyong’o and his deputy, Mathews Owili, asked Kenyans who support the Constitutional review process not to be worried about the court decision that stopped the initiative, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself are handling the Judiciary to ensure BBI is back on course.

According to Raila, they have formed a team of formidable lawyers to ensure the appeal to reverse the lower Court’s decision that slowed the drive succeeds.

“Do not be worried about what is happening in the courts.”

“We will ensure the issue is sorted out so that we proceed to a referendum,” he said.

Raila also appealed to the residents to give President Uhuru Kenyatta a thunderous welcome when he visits the region on the first of June for Madaraka Day fete, saying the set back on BBI was a mere temptation which the country will overcome.

“Even in the bible, Ayub was tempted by the devil.”

“We must not lose hope because, in the end, we will defeat the enemies of the reform agenda because nobody can stop reggae, ” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST