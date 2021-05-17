Senior Records Management Officer

Qualifications

Requirements for Appointment

For appoinment to this grade an officer must haw:*

Served in the grade of Records Management Officer 1 or in a comparalJr and relevant position In the Public Service or Private Sector (or a minimum period of two (2) years;

A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Scieuce/ Records Management or in any relevant Social Sciences from a recognized institution;

Attended a Supervisory Course lasting, not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution; nnd

Demonstrated professional competence and achievement of performance targets and results as reflected in the performance appraisal.

Core Skills / Competence

In addition to the above n-quirements and an officer must have the following skills: ■

Knowledge of relevant legislation

Knowledge in budgeting

Com rnunieu lion and interpersonal skill*;

Problem solving skills

Supervisory skills

Organisational skills

Planning skills; and

Report writing skill*.

Personal Qualities

In addition to the above requirements an officer mu-l have the following qualities: –

Creativity and innovativeness;

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability Io lead and manage teams;

Results oriented;

Computer literacy;

Seif-driven; and

Meets Chapter Six (6) of the constitution of Kenya aoto; Integrity, Honesty and Accountability.

Duties and Responsibilities

An Officer at this level will be responsible to the Senior Records Management Officer for assigned Records Management function. Specifically, duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Oversee implementation of initiatives to enhance integrity and accountability of records.

Supervise the management of e-records and partici|»lr in establishment of metadata requirements for archival of e-records.

Identify and address operational challenge* on a day to day basis, operational

Mentor and coach staff under them to ensure high motivation and performance.

Coordinate disposal of obsolete records

Receive correspondences and files for marking to uction officers to ensure effective and efficient delivery of office functions.

Participate in opening of new files in line with lire ODPP policies and procedures on records nianugemcni.

Recommend tire implementation of initiatives that enhance security, safety and integrity of records in the registry.

Prepare work plans for the sections, to ensure the operations of the sections are aligned with the divisional strategy that supports the deliver)’ of timely and quality public prosecution services.

Participate in the prepunition of quarterly and annual sectional reports that identify the challenges encountered, in order for management to develop solutions for the identified challenges.

Promote security of all the registry documents to ensure no access l>y unauthorized persons that can expose ODPP to various rlsla.

Identify und recommend solutions to opera I tonal challenges that affect, efficiency in the delivery of service.

Participate in the preparation of die section budget, to ensure sufficient allocation of resources necessary for the delivery of quality and timely service by the section.

Supervise staff working under him/her to ensure lugh motivation and performance.

Preparing reports on human resource issues such as divisional records management stafl requ frenum to anil staffing levels.

Maintain proper record inventor)-.

Make recommendations on record management procedures and processes to enhance efficient service delivery.

Draft Quarterly divisional reports in compliance with records management principles and stamtoiy requirements of the office.

Participate in implementation of work plans for the division to ensure rcalixatio the divisional set objectives.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates nrc invited to make their applications by completing ONE Mt>t>lii-xti<>n form ODPP i. Tlx- form may I*- .tawntaoded from the ODPPs Wehsne http://www.odpp.go.ke or picked from Nairobi Headquarters and County Offices.

The candidates should attach COPIES of the following documenta tn tlveir sppUcttian form:

National Identity Ord

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Letter of appointment to their current substantive |»ost

Letter of appointment to their previous past and

Detailed Curriculum Vilac

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificate*. Original transcripts and testimonials, letters of appointment to their current substantive post and previous post and detailed curriculum vitae during the interviews.

In addition, uil candidates who are not ODl’P staff shall be requited to attach COPIES of the following valid clearance certificates to the application:

Law Society of Kenya for lawyer*

Higher Education Loans Board

Kenya Revenue Authority

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Any other Professional bodies to which the candidate k n member

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of the document* during Interviews.

Completed application form.’ should be aent to:

The Secretary

Advisory hoard

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

ODPP Building, Rngntl Rond, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701 – 00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Frosccutionb on or before 2nd June, 2021.