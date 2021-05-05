(RBA/4/3/4/2021/05)

Closing Date: 18/05/2021

Job Requirements

Bachelors degree in any of the following; Records Management & Information studies, Library and Information studies, Archives and Records management or equivalent from a recognized university; ORDiploma in any of the following; Records Management & Information studies, Library and Information studies, Archives and Records management from a recognized university;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Minimum KCSE grade C- or equivalent;

Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institution;

At least one (1) year relevant work experience;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Key Responsibilities

KRA 1: Records and Registry Management

Maintain a registry system to ensure accurate filing and retrieval process of documents and records.

Manage incoming documents to ensure proper classification and appropriate filing

Register both incoming and outgoing files in the movement register to ensure all files removed from registry are properly recorded in the master registry file

Undertake periodic inspections of materials or files in order to ensure correct placement, legibility, and proper condition.

Training of users on the filing and record management system including document folio procedures

Assist in development and review of a records management procedure manual

Appraisal of all non-current/closed records

Identification, listing, labelling and transfer of records for permanent preservation at KNADS

Obtain authority for destruction of valueless records from the Director of KNADS

KRA 2: Scanning and Indexing

Sort out mail and scanning the same to ensure electronic record in the workflow

system

Manage the scanned mail to ensure security and timely attention and action on same

Develop accurate and consistent indexing of documents to ensure a reliable database and distribution of electronic data and information to users.

Regularly update database with latest data or information from schemes returns

Terms of Offer

These positions offer a competitive remuneration package, excellent opportunity to make a contribution to the performance of the Authority.

RBA is an Equal opportunity employer, employer of choice, and all qualified Kenyans are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) is ISO 9001:2015 Certified

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit clearance certificates from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority – (Valid Tax compliance certificate).

Directorate of Criminal Investigations – (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board – (Compliance certificate, where applicable)

Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission – (Self-Declaration form)

Credit Reference Bureau – (Certificate of clearance or credit report)

RBA values diversity therefore youth, female candidates, persons with disability and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

