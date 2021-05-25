Position: Receptionist (1 Position)) K MR 7 Vacancy No. FN-04-05-21

Reports to: Retention Officer

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period

Responsibilities

Receive and welcome all visitors to the study clinic

Receive and welcome referred participants for screening and possible enrollment and follow up

Schedule appointments with

Organize in liaison with the clinic lead and Outreach coordinator, schedules for study participants

Counter-checking completeness of locator information forms after screening/enrollment and during follow-up visits.

Facilitate efficient participant flow within the

Receive all external and internal calls to the

Receive parcels and direct them to respective staff

Write regular reports on the participant clinic flow, appointments and

Maintain participant schedule database, re imbursement and ensure they are refreshed and comfortable as they

Observe participants’ and visitors’ traffic within the clinic

Receive all parcels delivered at the reception, track and disburse appropriately

Maintain the study participant link log and all registers, diaries and appointment cards, ensuring confidentiality and safe storage of these documents

Updating participant link log

Communicate well with all visitors at the reception including study Chanel all issues raised appropriately

Take minutes during study site meetings and send them out on time

Liaise with the PI and maintain her diary

Facilitate study regulatory approvals, forwarding submission package to SERU/PPB and follow up of the approvals with the Nairobi CMR office

Ensure participant retention

Qualifications

Minimum diploma in Secretarial, Front Office Administration, hospitality or any other relevant courses

Excellent knowledge and extensive experience in computer applications, MS word, Excel, and access

At least two (2) years Clinical research experience

Desirable Qualities

Organizational and time management

Must be a good communicator, good listener, patient, proactive and with vast knowledge in Public relation

Excellent social and public relations skills

Computer literacy

Data entry skills

Ability to follow instructions, good listener, honest and attention to detail

Fair Knowledge and experience in finance and budgets

How to Apply

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number on the subject line)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e- mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

Closing Date: 7th June,2021

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.