Position: Receptionist (1 Position)) K MR 7 Vacancy No. FN-04-05-21
Reports to: Retention Officer
Location: Kisumu
Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period
Responsibilities
- Receive and welcome all visitors to the study clinic
- Receive and welcome referred participants for screening and possible enrollment and follow up
- Schedule appointments with
- Organize in liaison with the clinic lead and Outreach coordinator, schedules for study participants
- Counter-checking completeness of locator information forms after screening/enrollment and during follow-up visits.
- Facilitate efficient participant flow within the
- Receive all external and internal calls to the
- Receive parcels and direct them to respective staff
- Write regular reports on the participant clinic flow, appointments and
- Maintain participant schedule database, re imbursement and ensure they are refreshed and comfortable as they
- Observe participants’ and visitors’ traffic within the clinic
- Receive all parcels delivered at the reception, track and disburse appropriately
- Maintain the study participant link log and all registers, diaries and appointment cards, ensuring confidentiality and safe storage of these documents
- Updating participant link log
- Communicate well with all visitors at the reception including study Chanel all issues raised appropriately
- Take minutes during study site meetings and send them out on time
- Liaise with the PI and maintain her diary
- Facilitate study regulatory approvals, forwarding submission package to SERU/PPB and follow up of the approvals with the Nairobi CMR office
- Ensure participant retention
Qualifications
- Minimum diploma in Secretarial, Front Office Administration, hospitality or any other relevant courses
- Excellent knowledge and extensive experience in computer applications, MS word, Excel, and access
- At least two (2) years Clinical research experience
Desirable Qualities
- Organizational and time management
- Must be a good communicator, good listener, patient, proactive and with vast knowledge in Public relation
- Excellent social and public relations skills
- Computer literacy
- Data entry skills
- Ability to follow instructions, good listener, honest and attention to detail
- Fair Knowledge and experience in finance and budgets
How to Apply
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number on the subject line)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e- mail address
- Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
- A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
- A copy of National Identity card or passport
All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
Closing Date: 7th June,2021
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
