Title: Receptionist
Industry: Manufacturing,
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: 20-30k,
Our client is an established manufacturer and distributor of hygiene products for over two decades. Their product range include cleaning detergents & personal care products. They seek to hire a Receptionist who will provide administrative support across the organization. The successful candidate will be tasked with upholding the company’s brands.
Job Responsibilities
- Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.
- Maintaining an up to data filing system in the office.
- Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries
- Handling telephone calls and appointments
- Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents
- Making and raising of cash sales and invoices
- Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.
- Supervise cleaner to ensure all areas of the office are cleaned properly
- Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.
- Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
- Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Receptionist) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 20th May 2021.
