Title: Receptionist

Industry: Manufacturing,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 20-30k,

Our client is an established manufacturer and distributor of hygiene products for over two decades. Their product range include cleaning detergents & personal care products. They seek to hire a Receptionist who will provide administrative support across the organization. The successful candidate will be tasked with upholding the company’s brands.

Job Responsibilities

  • Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.
  • Maintaining an up to data filing system in the office.
  • Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries
  • Handling telephone calls and appointments
  • Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents
  • Making and raising of cash sales and invoices
  • Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.
  • Supervise cleaner to ensure all areas of the office are cleaned properly
  • Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.
  • Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
  • Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Receptionist) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 20th May 2021.

