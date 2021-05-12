Title: Receptionist

Industry: Manufacturing,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: 20-30k,

Our client is an established manufacturer and distributor of hygiene products for over two decades. Their product range include cleaning detergents & personal care products. They seek to hire a Receptionist who will provide administrative support across the organization. The successful candidate will be tasked with upholding the company’s brands.

Job Responsibilities

Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.

Maintaining an up to data filing system in the office.

Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries

Handling telephone calls and appointments

Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents

Making and raising of cash sales and invoices

Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.

Supervise cleaner to ensure all areas of the office are cleaned properly

Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.

Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Receptionist) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 20th May 2021.