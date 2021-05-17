Job Title: Receptionist

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client in the Education sector based in Kahawa West, Nairobi, is seeking to recruit a competent candidate responsible for performing various administrative tasks.

Responsibilities

Administrative Duties to the Director that include: Memos, Letters, emailing, updating fees structure, office stationery budget

Management of Directors’ Offices by ensuring high standards of office organization and cleanliness

Answering phone calls, making calls and screening them to the staff or concerned person as required

Attending to Visitors by welcoming, acknowledging and greeting them in a well pleasant manner

Taking the parents through on information about the school and taking them round the school

Book Interviews and inform the head teacher

Book Appointments for parent with the head teacher

Attend to Banking Matters as the known agent of the Schools bank Accounts and sending the messenger to deposit school fees cheques and directors correspondences

Posting new staff in the payroll every new term / month

Emailing pay slips to staff every month

Emailing salaries to various banks every month

Posting new pupils in the school system every new term

Attending to the parents on fees matters

In charge of Bulk SMS, purchase of bulk SMS and effectively and timely using the system

Emailing and Sending bulk SMS to parents in regards to school fees

Keeping the CEOs weekly schedule, Booking appointments for the CEO

Perform any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Diploma in Front Office Management or any other related field from a recognized institution

2 – 3 Years’ continuous Work Experience in a similar position. Minimum 1 year work experience in a school based environment will be an added advantage

Possess a demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft applications

Experience in data management and report writing

Have an excellent communication and relationship building skills.

Responsible and reliable with a proven track record of holding yourself to high standards of operational excellence

Proactive, Creative and a problem solver with good organization skills

Proper time management, thoughtful planner able to multitask, prioritize effectively, attention to details, take initiative and deliver in a fast paced environment

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their detailed CV’s and a cover letter indicating their current and expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke not later than 20th May 2021.