Job Title: Receptionist
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client in the Education sector based in Kahawa West, Nairobi, is seeking to recruit a competent candidate responsible for performing various administrative tasks.
Responsibilities
- Administrative Duties to the Director that include: Memos, Letters, emailing, updating fees structure, office stationery budget
- Management of Directors’ Offices by ensuring high standards of office organization and cleanliness
- Answering phone calls, making calls and screening them to the staff or concerned person as required
- Attending to Visitors by welcoming, acknowledging and greeting them in a well pleasant manner
- Taking the parents through on information about the school and taking them round the school
- Book Interviews and inform the head teacher
- Book Appointments for parent with the head teacher
- Attend to Banking Matters as the known agent of the Schools bank Accounts and sending the messenger to deposit school fees cheques and directors correspondences
- Posting new staff in the payroll every new term / month
- Emailing pay slips to staff every month
- Emailing salaries to various banks every month
- Posting new pupils in the school system every new term
- Attending to the parents on fees matters
- In charge of Bulk SMS, purchase of bulk SMS and effectively and timely using the system
- Emailing and Sending bulk SMS to parents in regards to school fees
- Keeping the CEOs weekly schedule, Booking appointments for the CEO
- Perform any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Diploma in Front Office Management or any other related field from a recognized institution
- 2 – 3 Years’ continuous Work Experience in a similar position. Minimum 1 year work experience in a school based environment will be an added advantage
- Possess a demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft applications
- Experience in data management and report writing
- Have an excellent communication and relationship building skills.
- Responsible and reliable with a proven track record of holding yourself to high standards of operational excellence
- Proactive, Creative and a problem solver with good organization skills
- Proper time management, thoughtful planner able to multitask, prioritize effectively, attention to details, take initiative and deliver in a fast paced environment
How to apply
Qualified and interested candidates should send their detailed CV’s and a cover letter indicating their current and expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke not later than 20th May 2021.
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>