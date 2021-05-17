Job Title: Receptionist

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client in the Education sector based in Kahawa West, Nairobi, is seeking to recruit a competent candidate responsible for performing various administrative tasks.

Responsibilities

  • Administrative Duties to the Director that include: Memos, Letters, emailing, updating fees structure, office stationery budget
  • Management of Directors’ Offices by ensuring high standards of office organization and cleanliness
  • Answering phone calls, making calls and screening them to the staff or concerned person as required
  • Attending to Visitors by welcoming, acknowledging and greeting them in a well pleasant manner
  • Taking the parents through on information about the school and taking them round the school
  • Book Interviews and inform the head teacher
  • Book Appointments for parent with the head teacher
  • Attend to Banking Matters as the known agent of the Schools bank Accounts and sending the messenger to deposit school fees cheques and directors correspondences
  • Posting new staff in the payroll every new term / month
  • Emailing pay slips to staff every month 
  • Emailing salaries to various banks every month
  • Posting new pupils in the school system every new term
  • Attending to the parents on fees matters
  • In charge of Bulk SMS, purchase of bulk SMS and effectively and timely using the system
  • Emailing and Sending bulk SMS to parents in regards to school fees
  • Keeping the CEOs weekly schedule, Booking appointments for the CEO
  • Perform any other duties as assigned 

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Front Office Management or any other related field from a recognized institution
  • 2 – 3 Years’ continuous Work Experience in a similar position. Minimum 1 year work experience in a school based environment will be an added advantage
  • Possess a demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft applications
  • Experience in data management and report writing
  • Have an excellent communication and relationship building skills.
  • Responsible and reliable with a proven track record of holding yourself to high standards of operational excellence
  • Proactive, Creative and a problem solver with good organization skills
  • Proper time management, thoughtful planner able to multitask, prioritize effectively, attention to details, take initiative and deliver in a fast paced environment

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their detailed CV’s and a cover letter indicating their current and expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke not later than     20th May 2021.  

