Job Title: Receptionist 

Status: Full Time 

Reports to: HR & Administration Officer 

Location: Nakuru, Kenya. 

Date: 3rd May 2021. 

Job Description

Responsible for providing Front Office administrative support to the Company 

Responsibilities

  • Welcoming, acknowledging, and greeting visitors in a warm, pleasant, and helpful manner. ● Directing them to the visitor’s lounge and introduce them to the right personnel ● Interact with visitors, take orders and serve snacks and drinks as they wait.
  •  Answering telephones; managing inquiries and routing calls to the respective personnel accordingly
  • Taking accurate messages and relaying them promptly
  • Monitoring visitor access and maintaining security awareness
  • Maintaining Association contact through daily phone calls and visitors log on sheets/excel files/books
  • Updating and maintaining a work order/complaint/roof access log list indicating when work is completed
  • General administrative duties, including typing letters, printing labels, creating files, emails, scans, posting notices, and maintaining supply inventory.
  • Completing and distributing various Association meeting notices and transcripts

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Front Office Management from a recognized institution.
  • 1-2 years experience in a Real Estate Company.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • High level of personal organization and attention to detail.
  • He/she should possess’ ability to stay guest-focused, providing an excellent visitor experience.
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How to apply

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title as subject (Receptionist) before 14th May 2021 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com

