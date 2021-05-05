Job Title: Receptionist
Status: Full Time
Reports to: HR & Administration Officer
Location: Nakuru, Kenya.
Date: 3rd May 2021.
Job Description
Responsible for providing Front Office administrative support to the Company
Responsibilities
- Welcoming, acknowledging, and greeting visitors in a warm, pleasant, and helpful manner. ● Directing them to the visitor’s lounge and introduce them to the right personnel ● Interact with visitors, take orders and serve snacks and drinks as they wait.
- Answering telephones; managing inquiries and routing calls to the respective personnel accordingly
- Taking accurate messages and relaying them promptly
- Monitoring visitor access and maintaining security awareness
- Maintaining Association contact through daily phone calls and visitors log on sheets/excel files/books
- Updating and maintaining a work order/complaint/roof access log list indicating when work is completed
- General administrative duties, including typing letters, printing labels, creating files, emails, scans, posting notices, and maintaining supply inventory.
- Completing and distributing various Association meeting notices and transcripts
Qualifications
- Diploma in Front Office Management from a recognized institution.
- 1-2 years experience in a Real Estate Company.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- High level of personal organization and attention to detail.
- He/she should possess’ ability to stay guest-focused, providing an excellent visitor experience.
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.
How to apply
If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title as subject (Receptionist) before 14th May 2021 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com