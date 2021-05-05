Job Title: Receptionist

Status: Full Time

Reports to: HR & Administration Officer

Location: Nakuru, Kenya.

Date: 3rd May 2021.

Job Description

Responsible for providing Front Office administrative support to the Company

Responsibilities

Welcoming, acknowledging, and greeting visitors in a warm, pleasant, and helpful manner. ● Directing them to the visitor’s lounge and introduce them to the right personnel ● Interact with visitors, take orders and serve snacks and drinks as they wait.

Answering telephones; managing inquiries and routing calls to the respective personnel accordingly

Taking accurate messages and relaying them promptly

Monitoring visitor access and maintaining security awareness

Maintaining Association contact through daily phone calls and visitors log on sheets/excel files/books

Updating and maintaining a work order/complaint/roof access log list indicating when work is completed

General administrative duties, including typing letters, printing labels, creating files, emails, scans, posting notices, and maintaining supply inventory.

Completing and distributing various Association meeting notices and transcripts

Qualifications

Diploma in Front Office Management from a recognized institution.

1-2 years experience in a Real Estate Company.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

High level of personal organization and attention to detail.

He/she should possess’ ability to stay guest-focused, providing an excellent visitor experience.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How to apply

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title as subject (Receptionist) before 14th May 2021 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com