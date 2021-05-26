Receptionist / HR Assistant

Our client in the ICT industry is currently looking to hire a Receptionist / HR Assistant.

Responsibilities

Front Office and Administrative Support

Operating the switchboard

Welcoming visitors / customers and giving them necessary assistance

Receiving documents and taking them to various departments / persons

Supervising cleanliness in the office and standing in for the office assistant.

Filing (Records Management)

Licenses, Permits and Office Compliance Management

Contact Management

HR Administration Duties

Generate daily and weekly attendance reports

Staff leave management

Keep and update staff contacts

Recruitment Support

Finance Filing Support

Recording and releasing cheques at collection

Updating invoice data on relevant systems

Logistics Coordination

Management of car and motorbikes repairs???

Perform any other related duties as assigned

Qualifications

Diploma Front Office Operations, Business Administration, HR, Secretarial or its equivalent.

Excellent phone and in person communication skills

Excellent organizational skills, time management and ability to multi-task.

Excellent customer service skills

Proficiency in MS office applications

HR experience

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke