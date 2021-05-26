Receptionist / HR Assistant
Our client in the ICT industry is currently looking to hire a Receptionist / HR Assistant.
Responsibilities
- Front Office and Administrative Support
- Operating the switchboard
- Welcoming visitors / customers and giving them necessary assistance
- Receiving documents and taking them to various departments / persons
- Supervising cleanliness in the office and standing in for the office assistant.
- Filing (Records Management)
- Licenses, Permits and Office Compliance Management
- Contact Management
- HR Administration Duties
- Generate daily and weekly attendance reports
- Staff leave management
- Keep and update staff contacts
- Recruitment Support
- Finance Filing Support
- Recording and releasing cheques at collection
- Updating invoice data on relevant systems
- Logistics Coordination
- Management of car and motorbikes repairs???
- Perform any other related duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Diploma Front Office Operations, Business Administration, HR, Secretarial or its equivalent.
- Excellent phone and in person communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills, time management and ability to multi-task.
- Excellent customer service skills
- Proficiency in MS office applications
- HR experience
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
