Receptionist / HR Assistant

Our client in the ICT industry is currently looking to hire a Receptionist / HR Assistant.

Responsibilities

  • Front Office and Administrative Support
  • Operating the switchboard
  • Welcoming visitors / customers and giving them necessary assistance
  • Receiving documents and taking them to various departments / persons
  • Supervising cleanliness in the office and standing in for the office assistant.
  • Filing (Records Management)
  • Licenses, Permits and Office Compliance Management
  • Contact Management
  • HR Administration Duties
  • Generate daily and weekly attendance reports
  • Staff leave management
  • Keep and update staff contacts
  • Recruitment Support
  • Finance Filing Support
  • Recording and releasing cheques at collection
  • Updating invoice data on relevant systems
  • Logistics Coordination
  • Management of car and motorbikes repairs???
  • Perform any other related duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Diploma Front Office Operations, Business Administration, HR, Secretarial or its equivalent.
  • Excellent phone and in person communication skills
  • Excellent organizational skills, time management and ability to multi-task.
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Proficiency in MS office applications
  • HR experience

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply