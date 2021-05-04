Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, will have to put up with Deputy President William Ruto’s sabotage and insubordination for some time after it emerged that they cannot divorce him that easily.

Yesterday, Jubilee’s National Management Committee (NMC) held a meeting with the agenda to provide a way forward in the party’s messy divorce with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) but failed to come up with a consensus.

Speaking after failed meeting, Jubilee’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju admitted that they are facing legal hurdles in severing ties with the Deputy President William Ruto linked party.

NMC failed to agree on how they would revoke the coalition agreement, two weeks after Tuju wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties on the dissolution of UDA.

Insiders disclosed that Jubilee sought the guidance of its lawyers to chart the way forward in the row and to also avoid litigation in case UDA narrows down on any loophole within the party’s constitution.

Tuju, while announcing plans to part ways with UDA, formerly known as Party of Development and Reforms (PDR), said that “We have found ourselves as strange bedfellows especially with the UDA use of their identity as ‘hustlers’ which has a negative dictionary meaning and connotation. This is also at the complete variance of our motto Tuko Pamoja.”

However, Ruto’s allies cautioned that they were ready to prolong the row and would not leave Jubilee as easy as Tuju anticipated.

“Let them not try to imagine that we are fools when we are investing in UDA. We will even be better off as UDA without any Jubilee association,” Ruto’s allies warned.

