Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has recommended the removal of Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, from the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee(JLAC).

Otiende is currently the Deputy Chairman of the JLAC which deliberated on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendments) Bill, 2020.

According to a memo, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang will replace Otiende at JLAC chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano.

Confirming the removal of Amollo, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said the party has removed Otiende and replaced him with Kajwang.

“We have recommended replacing Otiende with TJ Kajwang’. We are making changes,” Mbadi said.

Otiende was reportedly removed for supporting an amendment to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Otiende with a host of ODM lawmakers led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, are supporting an amendment to BBI in parliament, an issue which is opposed by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

