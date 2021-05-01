Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Siaya Senator James Orengo is now fully confident that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be the 5th President of Kenya after the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

Speaking at a burial in Migori County yesterday, Orengo told opponents of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader among them, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Gideon Moi of KANU, to brace for a tough political duel come 2022.

Orengo said no other Kenyan leader with political might to challenge and the temerity to defeat Raila, whom he said was more than ready to take over the country’s leadership.

He urged ODM supporters to remain solidly behind their leader without fear as they focus on the bigger prize.

“There is no political heavyweight in Kenya right now who can match ODM leader Raila Odinga.”

“He is heavy and ready to take over the country’s leadership.”

“When we were battling the disputed 2017 presidential election result, some cowards left us alone,” he told mourners.

Although Raila has not made it clear whether he will be on the presidential ballot, his lieutenants led by Orengo and Suba South MP John Mbadi have hinted otherwise.

“We have started rolling out activities.”

“Anyone who thinks we are not in this thing (presidential race) should know we are there,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST