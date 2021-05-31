Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 31, 2021 – The mega infrastructural developments in Luo Nyanza thanks to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga have caught the eye of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

Ruto’s allies, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, are now envious of development in Nyanza that they are now seeking to have a meeting with Uhuru to attract development in Rift Valley.

Speaking yesterday, Murkomen called on Uhuru to also have a meeting with the Rift Valley region like he did with Raila’s home turf ahead of the Madaraka day celebrations.

“For our region we want to discuss Government projects and the economy, especially farmers’ issues.”

“Will he really meet us or visit Rift Valley anytime soon?” Murkomen posed.

The Ruto-allied senator also lamented that a number of projects currently being launched by the head of state are also dependent on the relationship with the president.

“The President told the Luo leaders to take advantage of the good relationship between him and Raila Odinga to ensure projects are budgeted and completed in their region.”

“Really? Why should development of any part of Kenya be dependent on personal relationships with the president?” Murkomen posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST