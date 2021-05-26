Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, has all the reasons to thank God after he survived a grisly road accident.

The polished lawyer, who has expressed his interest in Lang’ata parliamentary seat, shared a photo of his badly damaged Landcruiser and revealed that he escaped the deadly accident unhurt about two weeks ago.

The accident happened near the Department of Defense Headquarters after the front left tyre of his car hit a deep pothole that was hidden underneath the ragging floods.

Luckily the car didn’t roll.

Here’s what Jakakimba posted on his social media platform informing his followers concerning the grisly accident that almost claimed his life, a day before his birthday.

“On the evening of Thursday 13th May, during the heavy rains that caused so much havoc and accidents around Nairobi, I got involved in a near-fatal road accident by the DoD/Kobil round-about, after leaving a Health Club.

“The front left tyre of my car hit a deep pot-hole that was hidden underneath the raging floods, adjacent to the roadside pavement.

“I don’t know how I survived but I do know The Blood of Jesus Christ The Nazarene protected my Life and I escaped UNSCATHED from a nearly-written off-road machine after it hit metal bars and swerved severally, stabilizing a distance away.

“It did not roll. This could probably answer why a day later, I danced a lot in The Aberdares, on my Birthday – The Fisherfolk was celebrating both the fresh Breadth of Life and the Gift of a New Year that I would have missed, forever.

“GRACE is Favour from God – undeserved, unmerited. I have severally experienced it.”

See the photo of his damaged car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST