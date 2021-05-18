Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be forced to reconsider his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, going by what is happening in the Bonchari by-election.

This follows the violent arrests of ODM youths in Bonchari by police officers and continued intimidation and harassment of ODM agents and supporters.

Youth League President John Ketora, Director of Youth Affairs Benson Musungu, OYL official in Kisii Dennis Mosoti, and two other youths were violently arrested in Suneka township on flimsy grounds.

They are currently being held at Central Police Station in Kisii

In a statement, ODM Sec-Gen Edwin Sifuna claims it is now time to relook into their relationship with Jubilee to establish whether it is genuine or not.

According to Sifuna, the handshake between Uhuru and Raila may not be genuine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST