Monday, May 17, 2021 – With the handshake appearing shaky due to a High Court landmark ruling that declared BBI unconstitutional, null and void, the forthcoming by-election in Bonchari is now threatening to break the handshake altogether.

With just hours remaining before voters in Bonchari head to the polls to choose who is going to be their new MP, a group of ODM leaders from Kisii has launched a scathing attack on the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for what they considered actions that undermine democracy.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who was among the group of Kisii leaders, said that if anyone out there was keen on doing politics, then what is required of them is to resign from their CS post and officially enter politics.

He said that people who hide behind the police, or the crown, (the informal name for Kenya’s public administration system) or hide behind tear gas are not true politicians.

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, on the other hand, sent a heartfelt plea to those in positions of power not to intimidate or coerce others.

His sentiments were echoed by Kisii County Women Representative Janet Ongera who called upon those that had been given senior jobs in the government to use the opportunity to help Kenyans needing help, instead of using it to mistreat others.

On his part, Kisii Governor James Ongwae called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to try and reign in CS Matiang’i whose actions were staining the name of his government.

Earlier on, Sylvanus Osoro alongside other leaders allied to the DP like Alice Wahome and Omingo Magara, decried heavy-handedness by the government, citing problems they faced caused by the government as they campaigned for their candidate, Teresia Bitutu, a widow to the former late MP, John Oyioka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST